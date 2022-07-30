Live blog: Russia invites UN, Red Cross experts to investigate jail deaths

Entornointeligente.com /

Ukraine and Russia blame each other for deaths of dozens of Ukrainian prisoners in an attack on a jail in a separatist-controlled area as fighting rolls into its 158th day. Ukrainian soldiers sit atop of an armoured vehicle as it drives to frontline on the outskirts of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. (Reuters) Sunday, July 31, 2022

Russia invites UN, Red Cross experts to probe jail deaths

Russia has invited experts from the United Nations and the Red Cross to probe the deaths of dozens of Ukrainian prisoners in a jail held by Moscow-backed separatists, the Defence Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said it was acting «in the interests of conducting an objective investigation» into what it called an attack on the jail earlier in the week.

The separatists put the death toll at 53 and accused Kiev of hitting the prison with rockets. Ukraine's armed forces denied responsibility, saying Russian artillery had targeted the prison to hide the mistreatment of those held there.

