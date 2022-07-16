Entornointeligente.com /

Air raid sirens sounded across Kiev as Russia stepped up long-range bombardment of Ukrainian cities as the conflict rolls into its 143rd day. A view of the Motor Tractor Parts factory in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, on July 14, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. (AFP) Saturday, July 16, 2022

Live blog: Russia deploys 'missiles' to Zaporizhzhia plant — nuclear agency

Russia is using Europe's largest nuclear power plant as a base to store weapons including «missile systems» and to shell the surrounding areas of Ukraine, an official with Kiev's nuclear agency has said.

Located on the Dnipro river in southeastern Ukraine, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been under Russian control since the early weeks of Moscow's incursion, though it is still being operated by Ukrainian staff.

The president of Ukrainian nuclear agency Energoatom said on Friday in a televised interview that the situation was «extremely tense», with up to 500 Russian soldiers controlling the plant.

«The occupiers bring their machinery there, including missile systems, from which they already shell the other side of the river Dnipro and the territory of Nikopol,» Pedro Kotin said, referring to the city across the water.

They physically control the perimeter. The occupiers’ heavy machinery and trucks with weapons and explosives remain on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Pedro Kotin Russian missiles cause casualties in Ukraine's Dnipro — governor

At least three people were killed and 15 injured following a Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Friday, the regional governor, Valentyn Reznichenko, said.

«The rockets hit an industrial plant and a busy street next to it,» Reznichenko said on his Facebook page.

«We are determining the extent of the destruction.»

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

