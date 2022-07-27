Live blog: Russia cuts gas flow to make winter harsh for Europe — Zelenskyy

Entornointeligente.com /

Russia continues to target Ukraine’s southern Black Sea regions of Odessa and Mykolaiv with air strikes, hitting private buildings and port infrastructure with missiles, says Kiev as the conflict continues on 154th day. Requests for Russian natural gas flows through Nord Stream 1 into Germany nearly halved from 8 am local (0500 GMT) CET on July 27, data from the pipeline operator showed. (Reuters) Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Russia cuts gas supplies to make winter harsh for Europe — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russia was deliberately cutting supplies of natural gas to impose «price terror» against Europe, and he called for more sanctions on Moscow.

«Using Gazprom, Moscow is doing all it can to make this coming winter as harsh as possible for the European countries. Terror must be answered — impose sanctions,» he said in a video address.

US Yellen discusses price cap on Russian oil with UK's Zahawi

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has highlighted a proposed price cap on Russian oil on a phone call with British Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi, a move to reduce the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on global energy prices.

Both discussed the need to continue to accelerate budgetary support for Ukraine, and opportunities to build on sanctions imposed on Russia, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

Bridge closed in Russia-held Kherson after HIMARS shelling

Authorities in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Kherson have closed the city's only bridge across the Dnieper river after it came under fire from US-supplied high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS).

The Antonovsky bridge has been closed for civilians but its structural integrity has not suffered from the shelling, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-appointed city administration, told Interfax.

Separately, TASS quoted the official saying that HIMARS had targeted the bridge.

Russia continues to target Ukraine’s southern Black Sea regions of Odessa and Mykolaiv with air strikes, hitting private buildings and port infrastructure with missiles, says Kiev as the conflict continues on 154th day

