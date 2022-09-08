Live blog: Putin threatens to cut all energy shipments to Europe

Entornointeligente.com /

President Putin threatens to halt all energy shipments to Europe if Brussels goes ahead with a proposal to cap price of Russian gas, saying Moscow would not lose fight in Ukraine – now in its 197th day. Putin says in a speech in Russia’s Far East that Russia won’t lose what he calls its «special military operation» in Ukraine. (Reuters) Thursday, September 8, 2022

Russia threatens to stop exporting energy to Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to halt all energy shipments to Europe if Brussels goes ahead with a proposal to cap the price of Russian gas, in a combative speech declaring Russia would not lose its «special military operation» in Ukraine.

«We will not supply gas, oil, coal, heating oil – we will not supply anything» if that occurs, he said. Europe usually imports about 40 percent of its gas and 30 percent of its oil from Russia.

The speech came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that some settlements near Kharkiv had been recaptured as both sides reported heavy fighting in the region.

US approves up to $675M in further military aid to Ukraine

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said President Joe Biden has approved additional military aid to Ukraine worth up to $675 million, an announcement that came as he gathered allies to renew their commitment to bolstering Kiev militarily «for the long haul.»

Austin made the announcement at the start of the fifth round of talks under the «Ukraine Defence Contact Group» at the US airbase in Ramstein, Germany. He added that the package includes howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armoured ambulances, anti-tank systems and more.

He said that «the war is at another key moment,» with Ukrainian forces beginning their counteroffensive in the south of the country. He added that «now we're seeing the demonstrable success of our common efforts on the battlefield.»

Fighting rages in areas near Russian-held nuclear plant in Ukraine

Heavy fighting has been raging in areas near the Russian-captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine after Kiev warned that it might have to shut down the plant to avoid disaster.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its daily morning update that some villages and communities near the plant were heavily shelled in the 24 hours into the morning from «tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery».

Overnight, Russian forces fired rockets and heavy artillery into the nearby town of Nikopol four times, damaging at least 11 houses and other buildings, the area's regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram.

Five more grain-loaded ships leave Ukraine under Istanbul accord

Five more ships have departed from Ukrainian ports under the landmark Türkiye-brokered deal for the resumption of the country's grain exports, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

Without disclosing the ships' points of departure or destinations, the ministry said grain shipments from Ukrainian ports continued as planned.

Since the first vessel sailed on August 1 under the deal signed by Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine, at least 100 ships have carried over 2.5 million tons of agricultural products from Ukraine.

Ukraine: 280,000 tonnes food will be exported soon for WFP

About 280,000 tonnes of agricultural products will be exported in the near future from Ukrainian ports for the World Food Programme (WFP) under the Türkiye-brokered grain deal, the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry said.

Around 2.37 million tonnes of food have already left its Black Sea ports, including 1.04 million tonnes for Asian countries and 470,000 tonnes for African states.

«Thanks to partners from the United Nations, another 190,000 tonnes of grain have already been purchased for further export to the states of the African continent,» the ministry said in a statement. It gave no details on the other 90,000 tonnes of food to be exported.

Bankruptcy stay for Nord Stream 2 pipeline firm extended

A Swiss court has granted the operating company for the never-opened Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was built to bring Russian gas to Germany, a four-month extension to its «stay of bankruptcy.»

The stay for Nord Stream 2 AG was extended from September 10 through January 10 by a regional court in Zug canton (state), according to a notice published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce. The company, a subsidiary of Russia's Gazprom, is based in Zug.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government halted the certification process for the pipeline on February 22, after Russia recognised the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and two days before Moscow launched its offensive.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine focuses on defence in 2023 budget

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said next year's budget would be a «war budget», devoting $27.4 billion (more than a trillion hryvnias) to defence and security spending.

«More than a trillion hryvnias next year will go to the security and defense sector. This is going to be the number one priority,» Zelenskyy said.

The government would present plans to reduce spending on state enterprises, officials and institutions that were deemed non-essential, he said.

Ukraine has estimated the costs of the war combined with lower tax revenues has left a $5 billion-a-month fiscal shortfall or 2.5 percent of pre-war GDP. Economists calculate that pushes the annual deficit to 25 percent of GDP, compared with just 3.5 percent before the conflict.

