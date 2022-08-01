Live blog: Moscow strikes Ukraine’s south, drone hits Russian Crimean fleet

Entornointeligente.com /

Russia continues its attacks on Ukrainian territories while Kiev calls for civilians to leave the frontline Donetsk region as the fierce fighting continues on the 159th day. Authorities in Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv said on July 31, 2022 that widespread Russian bombardments overnight had left at least one person dead, as Moscow continued to pummel the sprawling front line. (AFP) Ukraine said the «brutal» shelling by Moscow so far of the southern city Mykolaiv killed a grain tycoon, as Russia claimed an attack from a drone wounded six personnel at the headquarters of its Black Sea fleet.

Russian bombardment of the eastern town of Bakhmut was intense after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for civilians to leave the frontline Donetsk region, which has borne the brunt of the Kremlin's offensive.

Russian authorities in the Crimean Black Sea peninsula — seized by Moscow from Ukraine in 2014 — said a small explosive device from a commercial drone, likely launched nearby, hit the navy command in Sevastopol.

The local mayor blamed «Ukrainian nationalists» for the attack that forced the cancellation of festivities marking Russia's annual holiday celebrating the navy.

«Today, one of the most brutal shellings of Mykolaiv and the region over the entire period of the full-scale war took place. Dozens of missiles and rockets.»

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Source: TRTWorld and agencies

LINK ORIGINAL: Trtworld

Entornointeligente.com