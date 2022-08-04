Live blog: Moscow-backed rebels, Kiev accuse each other of deadly shelling

Entornointeligente.com /

Ukraine says Russia is creating a strike force aimed at President Zelenskyy’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih and could be preparing new attacks in southern Ukraine as fighting enters 162nd day. At least 5,237 civilians have been killed and 7,035 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict on February 24, according to the UN. (AP) Thursday, August 4, 2022

Ukraine: Russian shelling kills eight in eastern town of Toretsk

Eight people have been killed and four wounded in Russian artillery shelling in the eastern Ukrainian town of Toretsk in Donetsk region, the regional governor said.

The shelling hit a public transport stop where people had gathered, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram. Three children were among the wounded, he said.

R ussian-backed separatists: Kiev shelling kills five in Donetsk

At least five people have been killed and six injured when Ukrainian forces shelled Donetsk, a Ukrainian city held by Russian-backed separatists in the breakaway region say.

Footage on social media showed bodies, some blown apart, lying beside a road in central Donetsk. Blood stained the pavement.

The Donetsk People's Republic said in a statement that five people had been killed and 6 injured during shelling of the city's Voroshilovsky district.

NATO chief says Russia must not win in Ukraine

«Russia should not be allowed to win the war in Ukraine,» NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

«It's in our interest that this type of aggressive policy does not succeed,» Stoltenberg said in a speech in his native Norway.

He also said that Russia's offensive against Ukraine is an attack on the current world order and added that this is the most dangerous situation in Europe since the second world war.

If Putin thinks of doing anything similar to a Nato country, the full alliance will react

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary-General Amnesty: Ukraine forces endangering civilians

Ukrainian forces are violating international law and endangering civilians by establishing bases in residential areas, including in schools and hospitals, Amnesty International has said.

The defenders' tactics «in no way justify Russia's indiscriminate attacks», the rights group said in a new report. There was no immediate response from Kiev.

Amnesty listed incidents when Ukrainian forces appeared to have exposed civilians to danger in 19 towns and villages in the Kharkiv, Donbass and Mykolaiv regions.

UN watchdog appeals for access to Ukrainian nuclear plant

The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog has appealed for access to a Ukrainian nuclear power plant now controlled by Russian forces to determine whether it was a source of danger.

Contact with the Europe's largest nuclear plant, which is at Zaporizhzhia and is being operated by Ukrainian technicians, was «fragile» and communications did not function every day, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi told Swiss paper Tages-Anzeiger.

«We know of allegations that live ammunition is stored in the plant, that there are attacks on the power plant,» he said in an interview published in German.

We can’t afford faulty communication with the plant in areas relevant to safety

Rafael Grossi, IAEA head Moscow: Norwegian consul should leave after Russophobic insults

Moscow has said that a Norwegian consul who was filmed throwing a tantrum at a hotel reception and proclaiming «I hate Russians» should leave Russia.

«After what happened, Elisabeth Ellingsen's presence in Russia is impossible,» the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Ukrainian cities shelled, including one near nuclear plant

Powerful explosions have rattled the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv and a city close to the country's biggest nuclear power plant sustained a barrage of shelling amid Russian attacks in several regions, Ukraine's presidential office has said.

At least four civilians were killed and 10 more wounded over the past 24 hours, with nine Ukrainian regions coming under fire, the office said in its daily update.

Russian forces reportedly fired 60 rockets at Nikopol, in the central Dnipropetrovsk region. Some 50 residential buildings were damaged in the city of 107,000 and some projectiles hit power lines, leaving city residents without electricity, according to Ukrainian authorities.

The first grain ship to depart Ukraine since the conflict began has been cleared to leave Turkish waters.

It's now headed towards its final destination Lebanon, with 17 more ships waiting in line pic.twitter.com/baeBjC7ZAP

— TRT World (@trtworld) August 4, 2022 Ukraine health crisis worsens as medics work amid shelling

Ukraine is facing a worsening health emergency as the conflict with Russia rages on, the World Health Organisation has said, with a combination of burnt-out staff, increased shelling and the approach of winter fuelling the agency's concerns.

There have been 434 attacks on healthcare facilities in the country, out of 615 such attacks reported this year worldwide, according to a WHO tracker.

The WHO's Ukraine emergency co-ordinator Heather Papowitz said healthcare teams in many areas have become used to working with shelling outside their window and cited challenges in getting medicines into these areas for people with chronic conditions or treating physical and mental trauma.

Zelenskyy: China can politically, economically influence Russia

Ukraine is seeking an opportunity to speak «directly» with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help end its conflict with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

In an interview with SCMP, the Ukrainian leader urged China to use its outsize political and economic influence over Russia to bring an end to the fighting.

«It's a very powerful state. It's a powerful economy … So (it) can politically, and economically influence Russia. And China is [also a] permanent member of the UN Security Council,» the report quoted Zelenskyy as saying.

For live updates from Wednesday (August 3), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

LINK ORIGINAL: Trtworld

Entornointeligente.com