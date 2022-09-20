Live blog: Kiev hails West’s support against Russia’s ‘pseudo-referendums’

Entornointeligente.com /

Russia-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions set out plans for referendums on joining Russia, a challenge to the West that could sharply escalate fighting – now in its 210th day. Ukrainian soldiers work on a tank abandoned by Russian troops during their retreat in the north of the Kharkiv region. (AFP) Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Zelenskyy hails Western support against Russian annexation referendums

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hailed Western allies for their condemnation of plans by authorities in pro-Moscow regions of Ukraine to hold referendums on joining Russia.

«I thank all the friends and partners of Ukraine for their massive and firm condemnation of Russia's intentions to organise yet more pseudo-referendums,» he said in his daily address.

Zelenskyy, speaking in a video address, said the situation on the front line with Russian forces clearly showed the initiative belonged to Ukraine.

