Live blog: Kiev accuses Russia of strike on nuclear plant in south

Kiev accuses Russia of attacking Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear plant in the south and the Kremlin dismisses reports of mass graves in city of Izyum in eastern Ukraine as fabrications, as the conflict enters its 208th day. Ukraine’s nuclear energy agency says a «powerful explosion» took place «just 300 metres» from the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant’s reactors. (Reuters Archive) Monday, September 19, 2022

Kiev accuses Russia of strike on southern nuclear plant

Ukraine's nuclear energy agency Energoatom has accused Moscow's troops of an attack on the country's second largest nuclear plant in the south.

The accusations come after the Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine — Europe's largest atomic facility — faced frequent shelling in recent months, raising fears of a nuclear incident.

On Monday, «the Russian army carried out a missile attack on the industrial site» of the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant, Energoatom said in a post on the Telegram messaging service.

«Fortunately, no one among the power plant staff was hurt,» Energoatom said.

Six more grain ships leave Ukraine under Istanbul deal

Six more ships have left Ukrainian ports under the landmark Istanbul grain export deal, the Turkish National Defence Ministry said.

A ministry statement, which did not disclose the ships’ points of departure or destinations, said shipments from Ukrainian ports are continuing as planned.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an Ankara-brokered agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in February.

Russia and China agree to deepen defence co-operation

Russia and China have agreed further co-operation on defence issues with a focus on holding joint exercises, Interfax has reported, citing Russia's powerful Security Council.

The Russian army has been almost completely pushed out of the Kharkiv region, say Ukrainian authorities, while President Zelenskyy says Ukraine’s next offensive is underway.

A look at Ukraine’s territorial gains in the east of the country while fighting off Moscow’s forces ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/yQmFHnpETW

— TRT World (@trtworld) September 19, 2022 Russia says ready for US prisoner swap talks but scolds embassy

Russia's foreign ministry has said that it is ready for talks on a prisoner exchange to free US citizens jailed in Russia, but that the American embassy in Moscow is «not fulfilling its official duties» to maintain dialogue.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said: «We have stated many times that we are ready for negotiations to resolve the fate of US citizens convicted in Russia and Russian citizens in the US.»

Russia has previously suggested that it is open to a prisoner exchange which could include US Marine Corps veteran Paul Whelan, basketball star Brittney Griner and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout jailed in the United States.

Zelenskyy promises no 'lull' in taking back Ukrainian towns

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised his country there would be no letup in the counteroffensive that has reclaimed towns and cities from Russian troops, as shelling continued across a wide stretch of Ukraine.

«Maybe now it seems to some of you that after a series of victories we have a certain lull,» he said in his nightly video address. «But this is not a lull. This is preparation for the next series … Because Ukraine must be free — all of it.»

As Russian shells hit towns and cities over the weekend, the British Defense Ministry warned that Moscow is likely to increase attacks on civilian targets as it suffers battlefield defeats.

«In the last seven days, Russia has increased its targeting of civilian infrastructure even where it probably perceives no immediate military effect,» the ministry said in an online briefing.

