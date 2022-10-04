Live blog: IMF mulls $1.3B in emergency funding for Ukraine

Entornointeligente.com /

International Monetary Fund experts will convene in Vienna for details as the conflict between Kiev and Moscow has devastated Ukraine, now on the 223rd day. Ukrainian BM-21 ‘Grad’ multiple rocket launcher fires a rocket towards Russian positions in an undisclosed location in the South of Ukraine on October 3, 2022, amid the Russian attacks on Ukraine. (AFP) Tuesday, October 4, 2022

IMF mulls $1.3B in emergency funding for Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive board will consider Ukraine's request for $1.3 billion in emergency funding on Thursday as Russia's aggression against the country continues, two sources familiar with the matter said.

IMF staff have prepared the necessary documents and believe Ukraine has received sufficient financial assurances from its global partners to meet the IMF's debt sustainability requirements and qualify for emergency funds, the sources told Reuters news agency.

IMF staff are slated to meet with Ukrainian authorities in Vienna the week of October 17 for technical discussions about Ukraine's economic plans, one of the sources added.

UK to support Ukraine 'through to victory' — top diplomat

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly will on Tuesday declare that Britain has the «strategic endurance» to see Ukraine «through to victory» over Russia.

In a speech to his Conservative Party's annual conference, Cleverly will say Ukraine has Britain's unwavering support in its efforts to push back Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces.

«This is why we stand shoulder to shoulder with those brave Ukrainians defending their homeland. And Britain has the strategic endurance to see them through to victory,» Cleverly is planned to say.

North Korea backs Russian annexation of Ukraine's land

North Korea has voiced support for Russia's annexation of areas of Ukraine that its troops occupy, and accused the US and its allies of acting like a gangster by leading a drive at the UN against Moscow's behavior.

North Korean Foreign Minister Jo Chol Su said referendums of four regions on joining Russia as perfectly legitimate and «held in keeping with the UN Charter laying down the principles of the equality of peoples,» the state-run KCNA news agency said.

Jo said the United States was interfering in the internal affairs of independent countries and «abusing» the UN Security Council.

«If the UNSC is going to violate the independent rights and fundamental interests of a sovereign state with the illogical and gangster-like double standards running counter to the aim and principle of the UN Charter, it will be held totally responsible for the consequences to be entailed by it,» Jo said.

Russia's aggression cost Ukraine's environment estimated $35B — Kiev

Environmental damage in Ukraine caused by Russia's incursion was estimated at around 36 billion euros ($35.3 billion), with millions of hectares of natural reserves under threat, Ukraine's environment minister said.

One fifth of protected areas in Ukraine is at risk of destruction and about 2,000 cases of environmental damages have already been recorded, the environment minister, Ruslan Strilets, said, showing slides to European Union lawmakers at a hearing in the EU Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

According to estimates from the Ukrainian government, the bill for air pollution caused by the conflict in Ukraine is so far about 25 billion euros and another 11.4 billion euros are needed to address damage to the soil.

Citing a new methodology developed by the Ukrainian government to calculate the damages, Strilets said the seven-month-old fighting alone had caused 31 million tons of CO2 emissions, roughly the amount produced by New Zealand annually.

For live updates from Monday (October 3), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

LINK ORIGINAL: Trtworld

Entornointeligente.com