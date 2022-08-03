Live blog: Foreign arms depot destroyed in western Ukraine – Russia

Entornointeligente.com /

Russia accuses US of direct involvement in Ukraine conflict while the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to world markets since Moscow’s onslaught anchors safely off Türkiye’s coast as fighting enters its 161st day. Ukraine and West accuse Russia of carrying out devastating missile attacks on civilian targets. Both sides deny deliberately targeting civilians. (Reuters Archive) Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Moscow: Destroyed foreign arms depot in western Ukraine

Russia has said it had destroyed a depot of foreign arms near the city of Lviv, in a rare strike on western Ukraine.

«Air-launched high-precision long-range missiles near the city of Radekhiv in Lviv region destroyed a storage base with foreign-made weapons and ammunition delivered to the Kiev regime from Poland,» the defence ministry said in its daily briefing.

Ukraine President Zelenskyy: China must not help Russia

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told Australian university students that China must not help Russia in its offensive against his homeland and remain at least neutral.

Zelenskyy addressed 21 Australian universities in an online discussion hosted by the Australian National University in Canberra.

Questioned by a student about China’s stance, Zelenskyy said he would prefer Beijing join countries including the United States and Australia that have condemned the Russian attacks that began in February.

«As for now, China is balancing and indeed has neutrality and, I will be honest, this neutrality is better than China joining Russia,» Zelenskyy said.

UN nuclear chief: Ukraine nuclear plant is 'out of control'

The UN nuclear chief has warned that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine «is completely out of control» and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the sprawling complex to stabilise the situation and avoid a nuclear accident.

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in an interview with The Associated Press that the situation is getting more perilous every day at the Zaporizhzhia plant in the southeastern city of Enerhodar.

«Every principle of nuclear safety has been violated» at the plant, he said. «What is at stake is extremely serious and extremely grave and dangerous.»

— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) August 3, 2022 Russia could use nuclear option against NATO's 'direct aggression'

The conflict in Ukraine does not warrant Russia's use of nuclear weapons, but Moscow could decide to use its nuclear arsenal in response to «direct aggression» by NATO countries over the conflict, Russia has said at the United Nations.

At a nuclear nonproliferation conference, Russian diplomat Alexander Trofimov rejected «utterly unfounded, detached from reality and unacceptable speculations that Russia allegedly threatens to use nuclear weapons, particularly in Ukraine.»

Trofimov, a senior diplomat in the non-proliferation and arms control department of Russia's Foreign Ministry, said Moscow would only use nuclear weapons in response to weapons of mass destruction or a conventional weapons attack that threatened the existence of the Russian state.

«None of these two hypothetical scenarios is relevant to the situation in Ukraine,» Trofimov told the UN conference to review the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

US sanctions Putin's 'girlfriend', more oligarchs

The United States has blacklisted Russian President Vladimir Putin's purported girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic gymnast, and the tycoon owner of the second-largest estate in London, Andrey Grigoryevich Guryev, in the latest round of sanctions over the assault on Ukraine.

Also hit with US business bans were several other oligarchs believed to be close to Putin, four officials Russia has named to administer occupied territories in Ukraine, and around two dozen high technology institutes and companies, including key state-backed electronics entities.

Viktor Filippovich Rashnikov, one of Russia's largest taxpayers, and two subsidiaries of his MMK, which is among the world's largest steel producers, also were hit with sanctions.

