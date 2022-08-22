Live blog: EU mulls military training for Ukrainian forces

Entornointeligente.com /

Kiev bans public gatherings amid fears of Russia intensifying bombings ahead of Ukraine’s Independence Day as conflict enters 180th day. Military hardware and intelligence data from Europe and the US have allowed Ukrainian forces to slow – but not stall – Russian forces in the Donbass and along the Black Sea coast. (JOHN THYS / AFP) Monday, August 22, 2022

EU mulls military training for Ukrainian forces: Borrell

The European Union will debate the launch of a major training operation for Ukrainian forces in neighbouring nations, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said.

The proposal will be discussed next week at a meeting of EU defence ministers in Prague, Borrell told a press conference in Santander, in northern Spain, adding that he hopes it will be approved.

«Of course it would be a big mission, I think it would be a big mission,» he said, adding «any mission has to be up to the level of the conflict».

Area near Ukraine nuclear plant hit again despite US pleas

Russian shelling across the river from Ukraine's main atomic plant wounded four people, an official said, only hours after the latest international pleas to spare the area from attacks to prevent a nuclear disaster.

Nikopol, on the opposite bank of the Dnieper River and about 10 kilometres downstream from the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, came under fire three times overnight from rockets and mortar shells, hitting houses, a kindergarten, the bus station and stores.

Mayor Oleksandr Saiuk said four people were wounded, including two who were hospitalised.

Russia's Ukraine soldiers trial to undermine talks – Zelenskyy

Russia might take the provocative step of putting Ukrainian soldiers on trial as Kiev marks 31 years of independence for the war-ravaged country on Wednesday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned.

«If this despicable court takes place, if our people are brought into these settings in violation of all agreements, all international rules, there will be abuse,» Zelenskyy warned in an evening address.

Ukraine's Independence Day, August 24, will also mark six months since Russia attacked the former Soviet republic, in a devastating war that has cost thousands of lives.

«This will be the line beyond which no negotiations are possible.»

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy For live updates from Sunday (August 21), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

LINK ORIGINAL: Trtworld

Entornointeligente.com