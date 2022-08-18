Live blog: Erdogan, Guterres, Zelenskyy to meet in Ukraine’s Lviv city

Entornointeligente.com /

Ukraine says its forces beat back a Russian attack in southern Kherson region while fighting rages in the country’s south and eastern regions on day 176 of the conflict. The bulk of Russia’s offensive is now focussed on southern and eastern Ukraine. (Reuters) Thursday, August 18, 2022

Lviv hosts Erdogan, Guterres, Zelenskyy in key summit

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, UN chief Antonio Guterres and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are set to meet at a high-profile summit, with grain exports and concerns about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to top the agenda.

The trilateral meeting in western Ukraine's Lviv marks Erdogan's first in-person discussion with Zelenskyy since Russia launched its attack on February 24, although the Turkish leader has met Russian President Vladimir Putin twice in recent months.

The three leaders will hold a joint news conference after their meetings in Lviv, an important transit point for Ukrainian refugees heading to Europe.

