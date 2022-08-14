Live blog: Deadly rocket strike hits Mykolaiv in south Ukraine

Entornointeligente.com /

Kiev and Moscow accuse each other of shelling near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine as fighting rolls into its 172nd day. Russian-backed forces of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic in the Donbass continue to attempt assaults to the north of Donetsk city, according to a UK intelligence update. (AFP) Sunday, August 14, 2022

Mykolaiv hit by deadly rocket attack

Russian forces have fired rockets on the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, killing at least one person, according to Ukrainian officials.

The Mykolaiv region is just to the north of the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, which Ukrainian forces have vowed to retake. The Ukrainian emergency service said one person was killed in shelling early Sunday of the Mykolaiv region settlement of Bereznehuvate.

Russia’s war priority: Reorient units to strengthen southern Ukraine, UK says

Russia's priority over the past week has likely been to reorient units to strengthen its campaign southern Ukraine, British military intelligence said.

Russian-backed forces of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic in the Donbas continued to attempt assaults to the north of Donetsk city, according to the intelligence update.

Particularly heavy fighting has focused on the village of Pisky, near the site of Donetsk Airport, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.

Brave Commander, first UN-chartered Ukrainian grain ship, is being loaded at Yuzhny port in southern Ukraine to make her way to Ethiopia. Our correspondent Melinda Nucifora has more pic.twitter.com/z0BbbnNZD9

— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) August 14, 2022 Zelenskyy says 'brutal fighting is continuing in Donbass'

Russia has deployed a colossal amount of its military resources in eastern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, adding, «brutal fighting is continuing in Donbass.»

«The hottest points of the front in this direction remain unchanged: Avdiivka, Marinka, Pisky, Bakhmut and the corresponding direction,» he said, adding, «All our male and female defenders there are simply heroes.»

In Kharkiv region, he claimed the Ukrainian defence is strong «and the attempts of the occupiers to attack are constantly failing.»

Zelenskyy claimed fighting in the south of the country is causing destruction of Russian army forces and their means. «No day is wasted, we are reducing the occupiers' potential.»

Source: TRTWorld

