Live blog: Deadly missile strikes by Russia hit central Ukraine

Entornointeligente.com /

President Zelenskyy rules out a ceasefire without recovering Russia-controlled territories as deadly missile strikes hit central Ukraine on the 150th day of the fighting. Russian strikes on central Ukraine are picking up after a lull that came while fighting focused on the eastern Donbass region, which is now mostly under Moscow’s control. (AFP) Saturday, July 23, 2022

Russian strikes kill three in central Ukraine – governor

Russian missile strikes on railway infrastructure and a military airfield in central Ukraine have left at least three people dead, including a Ukrainian serviceman, a regional governor has said.

«Nine Ukrainian servicemen were injured and one serviceman is dead. First, two guards of an electrical substation were killed,» Andriy Raikovych, the head of the Kirovograd region told Ukrainian media.

Raikovych said earlier in a statement on social media that a barrage of 13 sea-launched Russian cruise missiles had struck outside the administrative centre of the region.

Russian missiles strike Ukraine's Odessa port – official

Ukraine says Russian missiles have struck the Odessa port, a key Black Sea terminal, one day after Moscow and Kiev penned a deal to resume grain exports blocked by the conflict.

«The enemy attacked the Odessa sea port with Kalibr cruise missiles. Two of the missiles were shot down by air defences. Two hit port infrastructure,» Sergiy Bratchuk, a representative of the Odessa region said in a statement on social media.

UK: Ukraine continues offensive against Russia in Kherson

Heavy fighting has been taking place in the last 48 hours as Ukrainian forces continued their offensive against Russia in Kherson province, west of the Dnipro River, British military intelligence has said.

Russian forces are using artillery fire along the Ingulets River, a tributary of the Dnipro, the UK's Ministry of Defence said. «Supply lines of the Russian forces west of the river are increasingly at risk,» the ministry said in an intelligence update.

It added that additional Ukrainian strikes have caused further damage to the key Antonivsky Bridge, though Russia has conducted temporary repairs.

Hungary's Orban calls for new EU strategy on Ukraine

The European Union needs a new strategy on the crisis in Ukraine as sanctions against Moscow have not worked, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said.

The strategy should aim for peace instead of winning, Orban said in a speech in Romania.

Lithuania lifts ban on rail transport into Russian Kaliningrad

The Baltic state of Lithuania has lifted a ban on the rail transport of sanctioned goods into and out of the Russian territory of Kaliningrad, Russia's RIA news agency said.

The European Union last week said the transit ban only affected road, not rail, transit, and Lithuania should therefore allow Russia to ship concrete, wood and alcohol across EU territory to the exclave.

«It is possible that some goods will be transported today,» RIA quoted Mantas Dubauskas, spokesman for the state railway company, as telling Lithuanian TV.

Fitch and Scope downgrade Ukraine ratings

Credit rating firms Fitch and Scope downgraded Ukraine to a 'C' grade — just one step from default — two days after the war-ravaged country requested a debt payment freeze.

A «default-like process has begun» Fitch said referring to Kiev's «consent solicitation» request for a two-year deferral on its $20 billion-plus stock of international debt.

«The rating would be downgraded to 'restricted default' and the affected instruments to 'D' following the consent solicitation 'effective date' should it be accepted, which we view as likely,» Fitch added.

For live updates from Friday (July 22), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

LINK ORIGINAL: Trtworld

Entornointeligente.com