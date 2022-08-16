Live blog: Ammunition depot explodes in northern Crimea — Russian media

Entornointeligente.com /

UN says it assessed it has the logistics and security capabilities to support any IAEA mission to Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia plant from Kiev as the conflict enters 174 day. A view shows smoke rising above the area following an alleged explosion in the village of Mayskoye in the Dzhankoi district, Crimea, August 16, 2022. (Reuters) Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Transformer substation catches fire, ammunition depot explodes in Crimea

An ammunition depot has exploded in northern Crimea, Russia's TASS news agency reported, citing the administration of the village of Mayskoye.

Russia's Defence Ministry said no «serious» casualties had occurred in the explosion, state-owned news agency RIA reported. Earlier on Tuesday, RIA also reported a fire at a transformer substation near the town of Dzhankoi in Crimea, 20 kilometres away.

Ukraine has not officially confirmed or denied responsibility for reported explosions in Crimea in recent days.

UN ship with grain for Africa sets off from Ukraine: Ministry

A UN-chartered vessel laden with grain has set off from Ukraine for Africa following a deal to relieve a global food crisis, the ministry in charge of shipments said. The government has said it is hoping there will be two or three similar shipments soon.

The MV Brave Commander departed from the Black Sea port of Pivdennyi and will sail to Djibouti «for delivery to Ethiopia», the infrastructure ministry said on Telegram.

The ship, loaded with 23,000 tonnes of wheat, is the first ship chartered by the UN World Food Programme to leave Ukraine since Russia's assault on its neighbour began in February.

Russia warns IAEA against visiting Zaporizhzhia via Kiev

Any mission undertaken by the UN's nuclear agency to inspect Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant cannot pass through Kiev as it is too dangerous, a senior Russian diplomat was quoted by news agencies as saying.

«This is a huge risk, given that Ukraine's armed forces are not all made up in the same way,» Igor Vishnevetsky, deputy head of the foreign ministry's nuclear proliferation and arms control department, said.

However, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday in New York that the UN Secretary had assessed that it had the logistics and security capacity to be able to support any IAEA mission from Kiev.

Vishnevetsky was quoted saying any such mission had no mandate to address the «demilitarisation» of the plant as it could only deal with «fulfilment of IAEA guarantees».

'Catastrophe' at Zaporizhzhia threatens whole of Europe

A «catastrophe» at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine would threaten the whole of Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned.

«Under the cover of the plant, the occupiers are shelling nearby cities and communities,» Zelenskky said. «Any radiation incident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP can affect the countries of the European Union, Türkiye, Georgia and countries from more distant regions. Everything depends solely on the direction and speed of the wind,» he said.

The plant, Europe's biggest nuclear facility, was captured by Russian troops at the beginning of March, not long after Moscow launched its incursion into Ukraine.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

