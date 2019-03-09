Liu maintains dominance in women’s race walk with new 50km world record

Entornointeligente.com / HUANGSHAN, China, March 9 (Xinhua) — Liu Hong became the first Chinese race walker in history having two world records to her name, as the world and Olympic champion clocked 3:59:15 to set the world record in what was only her first 50km race on Saturday.

In fact, the top two finishers at the Chinese Race Walk Grand Prix held in the city of Huangshan in China’s Anhui Province, which also serves as the 50km qualifiers for the 2019 World Championships in Doha, both beat the former world record of 4:4:36 set by countrywoman Liu Rui at the 2018 IAAF World Race Walking Team Championships in Taicang. Li Maocuo cut nearly 11 minutes off her personal best to finish second in 4:03:51 while Ma Faying took the third place in 4:07:30.

The 31-year-old Liu, who also holds the women’s 20km world record of 1:24:38 set in La Coruna, Spain in 2015, has just come back from a nearly two-year maternity leave, but has showed a great form so far in 2019. She finished first in both of her previous 20km outings in January and Feburary, respectively. It was only her third race of the year and first 50km competition in her career.

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

