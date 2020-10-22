Lisa Hanna Nominated For PNP Presidency

Entornointeligente.com /

Lisa Hanna was on Wednesday nominated as a candidate for the post of President of the People’s National Party (PNP). The proceedings took place at the party’s headquarters on Old Hope Road in St. Andrew. Spokesman for Miss Hanna’s campaign, Mikael Phillips, told Radio Jamaica News the process, which took place about midday, went smoothly. “There were 12 comrades that signed her nomination form. The protocols, because of COVID, was that only those who signed the nomination form was (sic) able to enter the precincts of the nomination area…. There was a small gathering in the Michael Manley Park next door to the party headquarters and there were some down in the car park at the National Arena. By 1 o’clock, everything was completed and everyone disbursed,” he said. Mark Golding, who is expected to challenge Miss Hanna in the November 7 election, is scheduled to be nominated on Friday.

