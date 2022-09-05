Linstead taxi operators protest route changes

Entornointeligente.com /

Taxi operators in Linstead, St Catherine, have withdrawn their service, following changes in the routes to and from the town centre.

The action resulted in scores of people being left stranded Monday morning.

Commuters heading to Redwood, Guys Hill, Ewarton and Charlemont were mostly affected.

Previously, drivers would pick up passengers along King Street, in both directions, but that road has now been turned into a one-way street.

The drivers have described the rerouting by the authorities as dangerous.

