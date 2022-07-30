Linstead men freed of gun, robbery charges

Entornointeligente.com /

Two men who were accused of robbing a man of nearly $500 and holding him hostage in a gully were freed when they appeared in the St Catherine Circuit Court on Friday.

Justice Carol Lawrence-Beswick handed down a formal verdict of not guilty following a no-case submission by attorney Denise Hinson.

Victor Campbell and Jevaughne Thomas, of Bottom Banbury in Linstead, were acquitted of illegal possession of firearm and robbery with aggravation charges.

The court heard that about 11 p.m. on December 13 last year the complainant was on his way home from a shop when the two defendants and three other men robbed him of $440 at gunpoint.

It was further alleged that they then dragged him into the gully, stripped him naked, and held him there for four hours.

