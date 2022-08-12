Linda’s increases price on selected pastries

Entornointeligente.com /

Lin­da’s Bak­ery is rais­ing the price of «se­lect pas­tries» by $1.

A state­ment from the com­pa­ny said this is as a re­sult of the sec­ond in­crease in the price of flour ear­li­er this year by the Na­tion­al Flour Mills (NFM).

Lin­da’s did not spec­i­fy which pas­tries would in­crease in price but said it has been faced with in­creased pric­ing pres­sure since the sec­ond flour price hike.

«Lin­da’s has en­gaged with its core stake­hold­ers over the last sev­er­al weeks to de­ter­mine how best to nav­i­gate the en­vi­ron­ment with as lit­tle bur­den on con­sumers.

«We have mon­i­tored and ob­served the re­cent and sus­tained de­crease in wheat prices from its highs and giv­en NFM’s re­cent com­mit­ment to no fur­ther price in­crease for the year, have de­cid­ed to main­tain all of its bread prices at cur­rent lev­els,» the state­ment said.

The com­pa­ny added it will con­tin­ue to close­ly mon­i­tor lo­cal and in­ter­na­tion­al ma­te­r­i­al prices and make every ef­fort to lim­it im­pact on cus­tomers.

In June, the NFM an­nounced a 33 per cent in­crease in the whole­sale price of flour, with a sug­gest­ed in­crease av­er­ag­ing 28 per cent on the re­tail price of flour.

The NFM said while it has been able to se­cure suf­fi­cient wheat stocks to guar­an­tee T&T has an ad­e­quate sup­ply of flour for the re­main­der of 2022, the cost of wheat to NFM has in­creased by a fur­ther 49 per cent 2022, due to the on­go­ing war in Ukraine.

The com­pa­ny added to re­duce loss­es in its flour di­vi­sion, it had to in­crease its flour prices.

