Like Father, Like Son! John Legend’s 9-Month-Old Miles Adorably Sings Into a Toy Mic

Entornointeligente.com / Baby Miles Theodore is taking after his famous dad! On Thursday, John Legend shared an adorable video of his 9-month-old mini-me singing along to “Wheels on the Bus” into a toy microphone. “Sing, Miles!” Legend, 40, captioned the post, which shows his son belting out into the mic and looking up at the 10-time Grammy winner for approval. “Good job,” Legend sweetly tells Miles, who can’t help but smile before giving it another try. Chrissy Teigen also shared the too-cute clip, writing, “John been on solo daddy duty while I visited Pittsburgh for a day of work! I know my feed is ALL my kids now and I don’t know who I’ve become but I can’t stop myself. I need help.” RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Snaps of Son Miles Dressing Up for Dad’s 40th Birthday: ‘Mini-John’ View this post on Instagram Sing, Miles! A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Mar 7, 2019 at 12:23pm PST //www.instagram.com/embed.js Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter. The proud mother of two recently shared a video of their baby boy chowing down on ribs alongside his dad. In the footage, Teigen, 33, zooms in on little Miles to show the tot sprawled out on the “All of Me” singer’s lap with a rib in one hand and the other hanging off Legend’s arm while watching Family Feud. “Oh my gosh Miles are you eating a rib with daddy?” the Lip Sync Battle co-host says in the clip. Teigen then pans the camera to show Legend also biting down on the rib, presumably a recipe from her famous cookbook Cravings. “Eating a rib, watching the feud,” Teigen says as Legend chimes in with “Just another family night.” Of course, this isn’t the only sweet moment Legend and Miles have shared in recent weeks. RELATED: ‘Better Than Ever!’ All the Sweetest Things John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Have Said About Each Other View this post on Instagram 9 months of this perfect A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 23, 2019 at 11:15am PST //www.instagram.com/embed.js On Feb. 24, just one day after sharing a cute photo of Miles sitting beside a chalkboard sign in celebration of how much he’s grown in the first 9 months of his life, Teigen shared an almost identical shot of her husband, who adopted a similar pose as his baby boy. In the hilarious shot, Legend smiles while sitting on the floor with his feet in front of him, next to a sign proclaiming that he’s 482 months old, has 30 teeth and is 70 inches tall. RELATED: Proof John Legend Is the Sweetest, Most Loving Celebrity Husband Around The sweet sign also proclaimed all of the singer’s favorite things, which included the touching answer “my family,” as well as two things he absolutely doesn’t like: “beets and bad grammar.” “Wow they grow up so fast,” Teigen captioned the Instagram post. Teigen originally shared an update photo of Miles. According to his own sign, Miles loves his older sister Luna Simone, 2½, as well as “toys with music noises” and “bathtime.” On his list of dislikes? “Quinoa.” “9 months of this perfect ,” Teigen captioned the snapshot, adding a pink heart emoji.

