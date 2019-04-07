‘Life-saving’ Manari Bypass commissioned

Entornointeligente.com / This child cuts the ceremonial ribbon to officially open the Manari Bypass as Natural Resources Minister, Raphael Trotman and Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson and others look on â” Minister Allicock hails development as ‘bridge to good life’ IN what has been deemed a life-saving piece of infrastructure, the Manari Bypass in Central Rupununi was on Saturday commissioned by several ministers of government and regional officials. Residents of Lethem and the Rupununi praised the government for showing care and compassion for their lives, since the old road snatched the lives of many of their relatives and friends. The Manari Bypass, which is a four-meter wide and one-kilometre-long carriageway with shoulders, was constructed by JR Ranch to the tune of $80 million. It was constructed two meters above flood level, and according to Public Infrastructure Minister, David Patterson, it is the highest thoroughfare in Lethem. Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Minister Sydney Allicock and junior Minister within his ministry Garrido-Lowe presenting two welfare officers with motorcycles The bypass will be part of the Linden-to-Lethem Highway and in the near future, is expected to bring a plethora of economic benefits to the town and region at large. The project was a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Ministry of Public Infrastructure. Both Minister Patterson and Minister Raphael Trotman were present for the commissioning, along with Guyana Geology and Mines Commissioner, Newell Dennison. Present as well were Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin; Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sidney Allicock and his junior minister, Valarie Garrido-Lowe. They were joined by Mayor of Lethem, John Macedo, and Regional Chairman, Bryan Allicock, along with other regional officials. The former road was a very narrow stretch that led from a wooden bridge in a very peculiar angle. Road users, who are not familiar with the terrain, especially at nights, became victims to accidents, many of which were fatal. Minister Trotman, in his brief address, stated that the commissioning of the road before the Lethem Rodeo was important, as hundreds of visitors are expected. One life lost is far too many and hence, his government has ensured that it is safer to travel to Lethem. “Far too many years, lives, limbs and property, have been lost at this very spot. The Government of Guyana has heard the cries of those hurt and affected and we were determined that we would respond,” Trotman said. Roads do not only link places, but can also take lives and this government, he said, is committed to ensuring that road usage becomes safer, not only on the coastland, but in the hinterland regions as well. Since taking office, this is a second dangerous turn the government would have made safer in Rupununi. Several lives were lost at the other as well. “Minister Patterson and I are aware of the problems and we are working to fix them, one kilometre and one hectare at a time; we are working on giving you the good life that we promised,” Trotman affirmed ROAD TO GOOD LIFE Minister Allicock described the Manari Bypass as the ‘road to the good life’, which will open avenues for empowerment and economic development for Lethem and other villages in Central Rupununi. “For those of us who feels it, knows it; and to have a road like this, means a better life… this means we are going to higher heights and that is all a way to a good life” he posited. Allicock expressed appreciation to both Minister Patterson and Trotman, for listening to the calls and the cries of the residents. Allicock reassured the residents that with the emergence of the oil sector, asphalted roads will soon come to their communities and projects such as these are just a preparation of greater things in store. He urged the residents to remain patient, as the government pushes forward to bring the good life to them. “More roads will come, more trails will be developed into roads, more people will come, a better life will come and I would like to assure you, that as long as we are there, we are going to be a part of this development,” Allicock said PROJECTS IN STORE The audience and head-table at the commissioning ceremony Photo saved as gift Minister David Patterson stressed on the continuous collaboration with projects between his ministry and the Ministry of Natural Resources in Region Nine, and said it is with pleasure he is associated with the project. His government’s aim, he said, is to improve the livelihood of citizens, not only on the coastland but in the hinterland regions. Patterson related that there are several infrastructural projects ongoing and in store for Lethem in 2019. The main carriage way in Lethem is currently being extended by JR Ranch, to the tune of $187M. It is 60 per cent complete. The project to pave the road and do the mediums has already been tendered and should be awarded next week. This project will be completed to the tune of $208M. The contract was already awarded for a concrete Manari bridge to the tune of $106M. “There is one thing you will know about my ministry and the Ministry of Natural Resources and this government, we build things to last, so we are building a concrete bridge. That contract has been awarded and signed, and the contractor will be mobilising quite shortly,” Patterson related. Soon, he said, the advertisement for the installation of a 1.5 megawatt solar farm in Lethem, will be sent out. The project will cost the government just under US$1M. Zooming in on the highly-anticipated Linden-Lethem Road, Patterson said that the first 125 km has started. A local consultancy firm is doing the design which is anticipated to be completed in three months. This will be followed by tendering in September 2019. “So we are keeping a promise,” Patterson told the gathering. While the contract has been awarded for the concrete Manari bridge, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure will be strengthening the current bridge in time for Rodeo. The installation of road signage will also be done to better guide visitors. Ministers Garrido-Lowe and Allicock also presented two welfare officers with motorcycles to better assist them with their work in serving the region.LINK ORIGINAL: Guyana Chronicle

