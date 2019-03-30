Entornointeligente.com / “I recognize that, although the comments I made do not reflect, in any way, my true feelings nor me, they were hurtful and divisive. I profoundly apologize,” Neeson said.LINK ORIGINAL: Notifeed
Liam Neeson Issues New Apology For Racially-Motivated Revenge Story: ‘I Missed the Point’
