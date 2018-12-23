Lewis, Paul deliver Windies rare series win

Entornointeligente.com / DHA­KA – Evin Lewis and Keemo Paul pro­vid­ed a glimpse of the fu­ture for West In­dies as the Caribbean side won on­ly their sec­ond se­ries in any for­mat this year with a dom­i­nant 50-run vic­to­ry over Bangladesh, in a con­tro­ver­sial de­ci­sive third Twen­ty20 In­ter­na­tion­al in Bangladesh on Sat­ur­day.

The left-hand­ed Lewis, short of form in re­cent times, broke out of his rut with a sparkling 89 off just 36 balls as West In­dies rat­tled up 190 all out with four balls re­main­ing in the in­nings.

Tasked with com­plet­ing their sec­ond high­est suc­cess­ful run chase, Bangladesh were tak­en apart by 20-year-old seam­er Keemo Paul, who pro­duced stun­ning ca­reer-best fig­ures of five for 15 to blow the hosts away for 140 off ex­act­ly 17 overs.

Liton Das slammed 43 at the top of the or­der to get Bangladesh up to 65 for one in the fifth over but a con­tentious no-ball in­ci­dent in the fourth over seem­ing­ly sparked the Windies to life, and Paul led the re­vival by wreck­ing the mid­dle and low­er or­der to send the last nine wick­ets tum­bling for 75 runs.

West In­dies’ on­ly se­ries win this year in any for­mat came against Bangladesh in the Caribbean when they swept the Test se­ries 2-0.

The suc­cess al­so took some of the som­bre­ness off an oth­er­wise wretched tour which saw the Windies white­washed 2-0 in the Test se­ries and ham­mered 2-1 in the one-day­ers.

Asked to bat first, West In­dies showed their in­tent in the first pow­er-play, gal­lop­ing to 88 for one, with Lewis pro­vid­ing most of the mo­men­tum.

West In­dies open­er Evin Lewis goes on the at­tack dur­ing his Man-of-the-Match 89 in Sat­ur­day’s third T20 In­ter­na­tion­al.

He clob­bered six fours and eight six­es, dom­i­nat­ing a 76-run open­ing stand off just 30 balls with Shai Hope whose 23 came from 12 balls and in­clud­ed three fours and a six.

In the third over of the in­nings which gushed 27 runs, Lewis blast­ed left-arm seam­er Abu Hider for four six­es, en route to reach­ing his fourth T20I half-cen­tu­ry off 18 balls in the fifth over.

He lost Hope in the same over, bowled miss­ing a heave at left-arm spin­ner Shak­ib-al-Hasan (3-37) but fash­ioned a 32-run, third wick­et stand with Rov­man Pow­ell (19), af­ter the pro­mot­ed Paul fell for two in the sev­enth over to seam­er Mustafizur Rah­man (3-33).

Lewis ap­peared set for a third T20 hun­dred when he too missed a slog, this time at off-spin­ner Mah­mudul­lah (3-18) and had his stumps rat­tled at 122 for three in the 10th over.

Bangladesh wrest­ed back con­trol there­after even though Nicholas Pooran struck a pair of fours and six­es in 29 off 24 balls, to get the Windies up to a chal­leng­ing to­tal.

Bangladesh kept up the mo­men­tum at the start of their in­nings with Das and Tamim Iqbal tak­ing 22 from the 10 balls but Tamim found him­self short on a sec­ond run at the strik­er’s end and was run out for eight, cour­tesy of Pow­ell’s throw from the deep.

Das then as­sert­ed con­trol for the hosts, blast­ing three fours and six­es in a 25-ball knock as he put on 43 for the sec­ond wick­et with Soumya Sarkar (9).

Con­tro­ver­sy erupt­ed in the fourth over, how­ev­er, when Das holed out to mid-off off fast bowler Os­ane Thomas for 28, on­ly for Um­pire Tan­vir Ahmed to sig­nal no-ball.

Sub­se­quent re­plays showed Thomas had not erred, lead­ing to an­i­mat­ed dis­cus­sions on the field be­tween cap­tain Car­los Brath­waite and um­pires, and then with fourth um­pire Shar­fud­dowla Ib­ne Saikat and ICC match ref­er­ee Jeff Crowe.

De­spite the Windies protests, the um­pire’s de­ci­sion stood and Das re­mained at the crease, and off the re­sult­ing free hit, Das smashed Thomas over cov­er for the third six of the over which went for 30 runs.

Ob­vi­ous­ly up­set by the de­ci­sion es­pe­cial­ly af­ter an ear­li­er um­pir­ing mis­take on a no-ball call al­so re­sult­ed in a six, the Windies ral­lied bril­liant­ly to haul them­selves back in­to the con­test.

Left-arm spin­ner Fabi­an Allen knocked over Sarkar and cap­tain Shak­ib (0) in suc­ces­sive balls in the fifth over to catch­es in the deep by Shel­don Cot­trell and the in the fol­low­ing over, Mush­fiqur Rahim (1) pushed Paul to cov­er where Allen held the catch, as Bangladesh lost three wick­ets for one run off eight balls.

Mah­mudul­lah struck two fours in 11 be­fore pick­ing out Brath­waite at mid off in the eighth over from Paul. In his next over, the 10th of the in­nings, Paul prised out Das and Arai­ful Haque (0) in suc­ces­sive de­liv­er­ies, to leave the in­nings in ru­ins at 89 for sev­en.

Paul got his fifth wick­et when Mo­ham­mad Sai­fud­din (5) feath­ered a catch be­hind to Hope, putting the run chase well be­yond res­cue.

CMC

Score­board

WEST IN­DIES

E Lewis b Mah­mudul­lah *89

+S Hope b Shak­ib-al-Hasan *23

K Paul c Ar­i­ful Haque b Mustafizur Rah­man *2

R Pow­ell c Liton Das b Mah­mudul­lah *19

S Het­my­er lbw b Mah­mudul­lah *0

N Pooran c Abu Hider b Mustafizur Rah­man *29

*C Brath­waite c Mehedy Hasan b Mustafizur Rah­man *8

S Ruther­ford c wkp Mush­fiqur Rahim b Shak­ib-al-Hasan *2

F Allen st Mush­fiqur Rahim b Shak­ib-al-Hasan *8

S Cot­trell not out *2

O Thomas run out *0

Ex­tras (b1, w7) *8

TO­TAL (all out, 19.2 overs) *190

Fall of wick­ets: 1-76 (Hope), 2-90 (Paul), 3-122 (Lewis), 4-122 (Het­my­er), 5-159 (Pow­ell), 6-176 (Pooran), 7-178 (Brath­waite), 8-188 (Allen), 9-189 (Ruther­ford), 10-190 (Thomas)

Bowl­ing: Abu Hider 2-0-39-0, Mo­ham­mad Sai­fud­din 4-0-36-0, Mehidy Hasan 2-0-26-0, Shak­ib-al-Hasan 4-0-37-3, Mustafizur Rah­man 4-0-33-3, Mah­mudul­lah 3.2-0-18-3.

BANGLADESH

T Iqbal run out *8

L Das c Brath­waite b Paul *43

S Sarkar c Cot­trell b Allen *9

*S -al-Hasan c Cot­trell b Allen *0

+M Rahim c Allen b Paul *1

Mah­mudul­lah c Brath­waite b Paul *11

M Hasan c Allen b Cot­trell *19

A Haque c Ruther­ford b Paul *0

M Sai­fud­din c wkp Hope b Paul *5

A Hider not out *22

M Rah­man b Brath­waite *8

Ex­tras (b1, lb2, w6, nb5) *14

TO­TAL (all out, 17 overs) *140

Fall of wick­ets: 1-22 (Tamim Iqbal), 2-65 (Soumya Sarkar), 3-65 (Shak­ib Al Hasan), 4-66 (Mush­fiqur Rahim), 5-80 (Mah­mudul­lah), 6-89 (Liton Das), 7-89 (Ar­i­ful Haque), 8-96 (Mo­ham­mad Sai­fud­din), 9-129 (Mehidy Hasan), 10-140 (Mustafizur Rah­man)

Bowl­ing: Cot­trell 4-1-31-1, Thomas 3-0-56-0, Allen 4-0-19-2, Paul 4-0-15-5, Brath­waite 2-0-15-1.

Re­sult: West In­dies won by 50 runs.

Se­ries: West In­dies won three-match se­ries 2-1.

Man-of-the-Match: Evin Lewis.

Man-of-the-Se­ries: Shak­ib-al-Hasan.

Toss: Bangladesh.

Um­pires: Tan­vir Ahmed, Ma­sudur Rah­man; TV – Gazi So­hel.

