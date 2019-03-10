 Lewis-Palmer basketball tops Longmont for a state championship and perfect 28-0 season - EntornoInteligente
10 marzo, 2019
Lewis-Palmer basketball tops Longmont for a state championship and perfect 28-0 season

Entornointeligente.com / Lewis-Palmer unseated the defending state champion and evened the score after two straight years of facing off against Longmont on Class 4A’s biggest stage, capping a perfect season with a 57-52 victory in the state championship game.
