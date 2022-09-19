Letter of the Day | Wrong message being sent by security minister

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

The unsavoury comments made by the security minister at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Frome Police Station are not welcome.

These comments, simply put, were directions from the minister of security to the members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force to «shoot to kill when confronted by armed gunmen…». Further, the minister reportedly made comment that in the event of a police officer killing a civilian, «I am not sending any ambulance out there, either… you go to hospital, it cost us $10 million to save him life. I am not into that». To add salt to the wound, these comments were reportedly supported by Minister Robert Morgan.

The effect of these comments not only fan public emotions, but demonstrate a flagrant disregard for legal and ethical principles concerning constitutional rights, human rights, use-of-force policy, and self-defence. One can appreciate that this is a rights-conscious country which does not lend support to extrajudicial killings. This is demonstrated by the establishment of the Independent Commission of Investigations.

