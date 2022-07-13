Letter of the Day | We demand more transparency and accountability

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

The Advocates Network, like many Jamaicans who want transparency and accountability in governance, joins the National Integrity Action (NIA), the Jamaica Accountability Meter Portal (JAMP) and the Integrity Commission (IC) in calling for the removal of Section 53(3) of the Integrity Commission Act (ICA).

This section, referred to as the «gag clause», prohibits the IC from informing the public about «the initiation or conduct of an investigation under the act».

At a time when lack of public confidence in the actions of government officials is at an all-time low, knowledge that corrupt actions are being investigated can contribute to restoring public confidence. It can also encourage the public to provide information that may aid in the investigation.

This is in fact the objective of the IC, to «enhance public confidence that acts of corruption and impropriety committed by persons exercising public functions will be appropriately investigated and dealt with in a manner which achieves transparency, accountability and fairness» [Sec 3(d) ICA].

