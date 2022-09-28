Letter of the Day | Vulgar secularism

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

There is a vulgar secularism developing in our people today, particularly among the educated and the well-to-do. This springs from, among other things, a propensity to be selfish and a «if it feels good do it» mentality.

This attitude leads to a rejection and resistance to any guiding morals or religious principles; thus, this new secularism seeks to remove God, the Church, and the nuclear family out of our lives and out of any national institution which might help to guide and regulate people’s behaviour.

There is no fear of God, no fear of our security and protective services, no fear of being shamed into isolation for any deviant or immoral behaviour. We are living in a society where right has become wrong and wrong has become right.

Our people have got so reprobate, there is simply no sense of shame or any thought given to the consequences of our actions and their destructive effect on the fabric that is supposed to hold the society together.

