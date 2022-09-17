Letter of the Day | Time to get some answers

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

I have read in The Gleaner that Parliament is about to implement a ‘Question Time’ for various ministers of Government, including the prime minister. This is commendable. I want to suggest a name change. Instead of calling the event ‘Question Time’,I would like to suggest that it be called ‘Answers Time’. The people of Jamaica deserve answers to their questions, not merely an opportunity to ask questions.

I was in the company of some United Kingdom-based journalists many years ago and they said that their version of Prime Minister’s Question Time was exactly that – a time for questions. It was an opportunity to ask questions. But it was not, in their view, an event where their questions were genuinely answered. I am suggesting that the focus be on the supplying of answers, not merely the opportunity to ask questions.

The people of Jamaica deserve answers to their questions, not merely an opportunity to ask questions. Let there be Answers Time.

