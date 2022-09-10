Letter of the Day | The world benefited from Queen Elizabeth

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

Queen Elizabeth was a queen beyond Britain. As head of the Commonwealth in particular, her sense of caring for its unifying principles and her dutiful commitment in advancing their discharge made hera global asset. For that Commonwealth of 54 countries her leadership rested not in allegiance butaffection.

Having served closely as Commonwealth secretary general for 15 years, I attribute the Commonwealth’s survival, over the years of UDI in Rhodesia and apartheid in South Africa, greatly to the Queen’s deep caring for the new Commonwealth she had inherited, and her unqualified sense of duty.

Few remember that it was the Queen who gave Marlborough House – her grandmother’s home – as a Commonwealth Centre. Such was her caring for her new, wider family where this week there will be remembrances of friendly country visits on every continent. The whole world has benefited from Queen Elizabeth’s life being ‘long’, in the context of her vow of service as her reign began.

