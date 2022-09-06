Letter of the Day | The irony of Prince Charles editing The Voice

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

This is my response regarding Prince Charles editing The Voice newspaper. Without fear or prejudice, I am just letting you know that I am a Jamaican and proud of my nation.

I cannot understand why Prince Charles, who has a heritage of a colonial past, would be deemed as appropriate to edit a black newspaper.

Prince Charles’ ancestors, King Charles I and King Charles II, were directly responsible for initiating chattel slavery in Jamaica and other parts of the Caribbean, we all know who benefited and the impact it had on black people thereafter. Lest we forget!

Articles and books written by Dr Richard Hart, Caribbean historian and activist who lived in Bristol, give insights into that era.

