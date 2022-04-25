Letter of the Day | The bloodletting must stop

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

It is almost safe to label Jamaica ‘the bloodletting capital of the Caribbean’. When did we come to this? With each passing day, the local news is crammed with heart-wrenching stories of our women, and more so our children, who are being brutally murdered. The cry against violence has become almost cliché. When will things take a turn for the better? Will better ever come?

It is indeed sad the manner in which our children, who are supposed to be the future, are being targeted and sentenced to their untimely demise. The shocking reality of our crime situation, too, is the fact that several of these heinous crimes, even those committed against children, are carried out by children themselves. How, then, do we begin to solve our problems?? Will it be a case of a man trying to chase his shadow?

We have to start from the homes. Parents, the onus is on you to instil values in your children that will mould them into being morally just and upright members of society. It cannot be that we neglect our duties, because the situation is already bad. The road to change starts with you. Be the change that you wish to see. The appeal is also to the Government of Jamaica. I believe that as time progresses and technology evolves, the thinking processes of criminals are also adjusted as they aim to remain afloat. This, therefore, means that our archaic laws must change! It is only sensible to enact stricter laws that serve as punishment for these cruel offences that are rapidly being committed. If more stringent laws are enacted, I’m sure it will serve as a deterrent for many criminals.

We must also aim to rid our system of corruption. It cannot be that there is overwhelming evidence against someone who has been found guilty of committing heinous crimes, such as murder, the rape of a minor, among others, and this individual is let off the hook quite easily. Such actions only allow for repeat offenders, who are released back into society to continue their mission of wreaking havoc and ruining more lives. The laws should be adjusted to match the weight of the crime committed. These are the instances that are resulting in the quickly deteriorating reputation that our country now has. If these criminals are being dealt a hard blow as they deserve, then others like themselves would be greatly discouraged when they think on the punishment that awaits them should they go ahead. Attacking issues such as these at the root, is one of the key solutions to saving our beloved Jamaica.

