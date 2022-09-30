Letter of the Day | Stop food wastage

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

No one can dispute that we waste an enormous amount of food on a daily basis. This food loss is valued at US$400 billion yearly. The United Nations General Assembly designated September 29 as the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste. The theme this year is ‘Stop food waste, for people and planet’.

Reducing food losses and waste are critical in a world where millions of people go to bed hungry nightly, which is unacceptable. The Food and Agriculture Organization states that approximately 14 per cent of the world’s food is lost after harvest, up to but not including the retail stage of the supply chain, and an estimated 17 per cent is wasted in retail and at the consumption levels.

This food loss and waste account for eight to 10 per cent of the total global greenhouse gases contributing to an unstable climate and extreme weather events, such as droughts and flooding. These changes negatively impact crop yields, reduce the nutritional quality of crops, cause supply chain disruptions, and threaten food security and nutrition. The 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), specifically SDG 12, target 12.3, calls for halving per capita global food waste at the retail and consumer levels, and reducing food losses along production and supply chains. Disturbingly, an estimated 3.1 billion people worldwide do not have access to a healthy diet, and some 828 million people go hungry. Undoubtedly, there is an urgent need to accelerate action to reduce food loss and waste.

