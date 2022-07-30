Letter of the Day | Politicians shouldn’t ignore constructive criticism

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

I have observed that Jamaica has a very vibrant political scene and history. I have also recognised that we are so tribal that many would prefer to live in a failing country with their respective parties in power, rather than a thriving country where their party of choice is in opposition. I say this when I see that, no matter the situation, political supporters and the party members themselves do everything to project doom and gloom at every turn. They constantly reminisce on a warped reality of the past of better days when their party was in power.

Let me apologise for these recollections that they may have got personal benefits, which would explain the fervour that these supporters have for their party. However, let me state, from the country’s point of view, it was never so rosy, as each administration has faced its versions of crises, from economic to social ones. This statement is not targeted at one political party or the other, it is merely a statement of facts. With that said, however, I would like to make three points to the Government and its ministers.

First, the vitriol from actors with ill intentions is unrelenting and, in most cases, incoherent and lacks substance. Not every attack from this set of so-called bad apples has no merit or basis. One thing is for sure, the message will be delivered in a way that lacks tact or balance, but sometimes the concerns have a solid foundation and there exists an issue to be resolved.

