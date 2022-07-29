Letter of the Day | People with mental illnesses are humans too

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

I want to bring your attention to a serious matter not only in Jamaica, but across the world. Many people, whether being affected by COVID-19 or other various factors have been struggling to cope. What is affecting us most is the stigma and also the lack of funds to get proper treatment. Because of the stigma that people have placed on mental ill-health, there are not many people who would speak up about the situation, due to the fear of being judged. Additionally many of us do not have the funds to get treatment and to keep up with continuous check-ups.

I have seen on multiple occasions where mentally ill patients have been treated like we are animals whether at clinics, hospitals or even on the road. We are human beings and we should be treated just like one. We need to feel and be given love just like any normal being. We need to be understood because we did not choose this for ourselves and it can happen to anyone. If mental illness is left untreated it may cause serious damage. However, this can be avoided by obtaining proper treatment and having a good support group.

Jamaicans need to make drastic improvements in how they view and treat these conditions. Increased access to resources, facilities and trained professional is needed. Trained a professional who knows how to deal with mentally ill patients, because many of them, who should, especially in the hospital environment, lack understanding and professionalism in dealing with such. It should be taught in school and people should get a better understanding of mental illness as well as to address the judgements from the wider society.

