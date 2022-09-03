Letter of the Day | National honour for François St Juste

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

My cousin Petal called me early on the morning of Monday, August 29. She was sobbing uncontrollably. After about two minutes of incoherent cow bawling, she finally became sufficiently composed to blurt out, «François is dead».

I was numb with shock.

François was my classmate at Wolmer’s Boys’ School. Although not speaking to each other frequently over the years, we were consistently in touch, and had a mutual respect that has spanned almost five decades.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com