Letter of the Day | Jamaica should consider satellite surveillance

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

In November 2015, a Delegation Agreement was signed between the European Commission and Frontex – the European Border and Coast Guard Agency – the border surveillance component of the Copernicus Security Service to support the European Union’s (EU) external border surveillance information exchange framework by providing real-time data on what is happening on land and sea around the EU’s borders.

Six years later in a 2021 Frontex report, «Frontex led five Joint Action Days in different European countries that resulted in the arrest of 223 people smugglers, detection of more than 550 stolen cars, identification of 572 fraudulent documents and more than 840kg of drugs.»

All this happened because the EU embraced satellite border security services.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com