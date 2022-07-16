Letter of the Day | Is the HEART Trust working effectively?

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

In recent times HEART/NSTA Trust has been labelled «troubled», and now the disclosure that enrolment has declined by approximately 30 per cent suggests that there is need for concern.

I strongly believe that HEART/NSTA Trust is still one of the answers to Jamaica workforce solution. I must admit that the comments on the social media posts related to HEART/NSTA Trust suggest that there is a disconnect with the public and the agency. However, there are many Jamaicans like myself who have seen the positive effects. We can not just sit back and allow the legacy of Edward Seaga to fade and become just institutions with people clad in colourful shirts. It can not be that we will falter on his initiative to utilise skill training as a means of development. Let us light a candle and find our way back home.

It can not be that trainees are getting assessments years after completing a cluster. Let us remove the social media razzle dazzle for a moment and face the realities. If a programme is projected to last nine months how does it become two years? What are we saying to the trainees? Shouldn’t all clusters that the trainees have completed and request for assessments be sent off at least be analysed and a paper set within a month for them to complete their assessments. The contracted assessors are already aware of the units for all courses. These do not change.

