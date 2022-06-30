Letter of the Day | Intimidated by stigma, insulated by privilege

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

The US Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v Wade is the victory of a minority, evangelical group in one of the more plural, modern societies.

It is a decision hostile to women, indifferent to social justice, alien to science, and contemptuous of democracy.

It will further subordinate women, substantially increase maternal mortality, especially among black and brown women, and significantly increase poverty.

I can think of only one middle-income country in which abortion was legal and then reversed, Romania. The results were horrific. The more former Romanian leader Nicolae Ceaușescu enforced his pro-natalist policy, the higher the maternal mortality climbed.

