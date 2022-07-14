Letter of the Day | Honour ordinary volunteers and voluntary organisations

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

Despite the rapidly declining social norms and standards in Jamaica, as well as our propensity for violence, aggression and ‘badmanism’, I am hopeful as an optimist and a member of several voluntary organisations.

I still maintain that all is not lost for Jamaica. There are still many decent, loving, kind, law-abiding and hard-working persons in our society who, under great pressure, are doing their best to offer hope and push back against hopelessness, despair and negative attitudes or tendencies.

