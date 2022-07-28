Letter of the Day | Golding’s redundant resolution

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

Each day, it is becoming more blatantly clear how disconnected our politicians are from either the laws or nationally celebrated events in Jamaica.

Since 1969, or 53 years ago, Jamaica has set aside the third Monday of October as National Heroes Day. The third Monday is a fixed date closest to October 23 and 24, as these dates marked the martyrdom in 1865 at Morant Bay of George William Gordon and Paul Bogle, respectively.

Heroes Day is also a part of the National Heritage Week observation held annually during the week leading up to the third Monday in October. The occasion has been observed with a national commemorative service, including a theme. For example, in 2021, the theme for Heritage Week was ‘Saluting Our Heroes … Safeguarding Our Legacy’.

It therefore stands that the resolution by the leader of the opposition, Mark Golding, to set aside October 24, along with a commemorative service to highlight the sacrifice of Paul Bogle et al , is redundant and must be deemed a political stunt. What is needed to enhance the nation’s Heritage Week celebrations is more funding to reinforce the narratives of our heroes through the teaching of civics and history in the schools, while engaging our children in reflective and critical thinking, so as to have our history at the forefront to make informed decisions in the present.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com