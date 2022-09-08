Letter of the Day | Give our farmworkers a listening ear

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

The responses from the minister and his liaison officers are very unfortunate. I know they mean our workers well, but on this occasion, they are placing the programme ahead of the Jamaican workers.

That the Ministry sent these Jamaicans to over 600 farms in a country as large as Canada (3.8 million sq miles) to be monitored by 13 liaison officers is very inadequate in the first place.

Some owners/operators of these farms will be aware of this impossible task and may seize on it to increase their profitability, so we should give our people a listening ear.

As I understand it, Canada is one of the few countries in the world that is self-sufficient in food production and that in 2021, they exported over $80 billion dollars worth of food, which tells me there are thousands of other workers in the agricultural sector. As I see it, our workers are not trying to disrupt the programme. They left their country because they are trying to make a living for themselves and their families.

