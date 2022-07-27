Letter of the Day | Concerned about Jamaica’s objection to a right to a healthy environment

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

The Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) is extremely concerned about a recent objection which was made by the Government of Jamaica regarding the resolution by the Human Rights Council recognising the human right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment.

The long-awaited resolution is expected to be voted upon in New York at the General Assembly this Thursday. At least three Caribbean states are already signed up as co-sponsors – Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, and Dominican Republic.

In October 2021, after many years of advocacy by civil society organisations, the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) adopted a landmark resolution recognising the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment. Following this HRC decision, Costa Rica, Morocco, Maldives, Switzerland and Slovenia presented a draft resolution recognising the right to a healthy environment before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in June 2022.

The UNGA is expected to vote on the resolution on July 28. The reason for repeating the process at the General Assembly is that every UN member state has a vote, whereas at the Human Rights Council voting rights reside in the 47 states elected to serve on that body.

