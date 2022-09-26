Letter of the Day | Bundling with local election vote won’t do

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

The reason of saving of expenses, put forward in The Gleaner editorial of Thursday September 22, though of undoubted importance, is by no means enough, by itself, to convince of the wisdom of «bundling» the constitutionally required referendum to delink from the monarchy with a local government election vote. So that, reluctantly, I beg to disagree with the obviously well-intentioned suggestion, also put forward by others.

It can hardly be denied that the urge to move to republican status gathered great momentum following Barbados’ giant step forward, and has now received a mighty push by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The authorities would, however, be obliged to ask themselves: Is it our considered view that history will be kind to our country, Jamaica, which moved to republican status on the back of a 25-to-30-per cent public vote as is, hopefully, likely to ensue from a local election on to which such a landmark constitutional question was unprecedentedly ‘bundled’?

