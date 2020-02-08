Letter of the Day | Act now to stem leptospirosis

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

The highlight of leptospirosis in the TV health report, aired February 5, 2020, caught my attention. The name is known but I believe little attention is placed on this illness and its deleterious effects if not treated early and if not identified.

Leptospirosis is a universally essential zoonotic illness caused by contamination with pathogenic Leptospira bacterium. Leptospirosis is present worldwide and is especially important in developing countries, where sanitation is precarious. Sporadic cases are linked to contact with urine-contaminated water, urine contaminated food, etc. In tropical countries, urban outbreaks can occur after floods in rainy season.

Signs and symptoms of leptospirosis is considered non-specific, since they can also be found in other illnesses: fever, chills, headaches, conjunctival suffusion, excruciating myalgia, and arthralgia, and sometimes vomiting, photophobia, a mucosal rash haemoptysis, hypotension, bradycardia, hepatosplenomegaly, and jaundice are also common. Mild non-lethal anicteric forms comprise most cases and can be easily confused with flu, dengue fever, other mild viral illnesses and P. vivax malaria.

RATS EVERYWHERE The misidentification and deleterious effects of leptospirosis is a cause of grave concern. Death can occur from kidney failure, pulmonary ­hemorrhage, or other serious organ dysfunction. A wide range of laboratory direct tests are available for the testing of this zoonotic illness, such as, direct observation of leptospira using darkfield microscopy, enzyme linked immunosorbent assay and microscopic agglutination test, real time polymerase chain reaction.

These have been listed from the least specific to the most specify along with from the least expensive to the most expensive. The least also is from the most available in Jamaica to the least available.

Is it that the Ministry of Health and Wellness is waiting for the mortality rate to increase before we pay greater attention to this illness? While leptospirosis can be spread by other domestic animals, it is important to realise that the primary cause seen in most cases is by urine from rats. At most corridor of our roads, we find a little shop. Even some of those large restaurants seem to be culturing rats, as the many rats that can be found traversing the bins, etc., is alarming.

Let us not wait until these cases reach epic proportions before we act. Instead, let us act now.

JONESHIA BRYAN-THOMAS

