Letter From Laura: Paris is still spectacular

L’Horizon de Khéops was unlike any other experience in my life. Fitted with goggles that had earphones and a pack back that embraced both arms, suddenly I was no longer standing in a vast hall at the l’Institut du Monde Arabe (IMA), instead, a truly lifelike Egyptian guide directed my two friends and me to stay inside the blue light lines on the floor, not to go beyond the red lighted grills at the side or floor markings and to walk towards the path with a column of light.

Suddenly a lavender blue horizon beyond a desert and city lights gave way to Khufu’s pyramid. Watch out: a huge block of stone comes hurtling down a chute as now we’re inside the pyramid watching construction taking place 2,600 years ago.

Keep moving, keep following the guide and now a gorgeous large cat with a jewelled collar guides us. Watch out for the step. I can’t move anymore I’m so afraid of falling. My friend, just an outline of white light with her name above her head, had to step in front and told me to shuffle my feet and slide them along the floor because the step is an optical illusion.

It’s real, so real that our third member couldn’t continue and was led away. Arriving at the top of the pyramid with all the city beneath, with a horizon of blue and sand, on the edge of magnificence, which will kill us if we tumbled off, is absolutely mind-blowing. I could go on about the ceremony where the Pharoah’s body is prepared, where the barge takes us away to the afterlife, but all I can say is if ever you got the opportunity to take such an immersive trip, do so unless you suffer from vertigo.

Founded in 1980 by 18 Middle Eastern and African countries with France, in a building designed by famed architect Jean Nouvel, the fourth and seventh floors of IMA hold works of Arabic art and culture while le Zyriab restaurant on the ninth floor, with a lovely view of Notre Dame Cathedral, is to reopen when refurbishing finishes year-end.

