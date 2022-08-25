Leon of Maloney Pacers is Basketball Fiesta MVP

Entornointeligente.com /

Free­dom Leon of the Mal­oney Pac­ers Bas­ket­ball Club and De­vel­op­ment Pro­gramme emerged as the «Most Valu­able Play­er» of the Bas­ket­ball Fi­es­ta.

The six-foot sev­en-inch guard led his team to the Un­der-20 Di­vi­sion ti­tle in the Fi­es­ta, themed «Where Cul­ture Meets Bas­ket­ball», which took place at the Wood­brook Youth Fa­cil­i­ty in Port-of-Spain over four days, from last Thurs­day and it ran un­til Sun­day.

Leon and his Mal­oney Pac­ers team­mates met Spar­tans TT in the boys’ U-20 fi­nal and came away with a 30-24 vic­to­ry.

In third place in the di­vi­sion was the Matthew Pierre Acad­e­my af­ter nar­row­ly de­feat­ing New Chap­ter Acad­e­my (NCA), 19-17, in their match-up.

They were among some 42 teams from 11 clubs that com­pet­ed in the youth bas­ket­ball com­pe­ti­tion which start­ed in 2017 but halt­ed for two years due to the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic ac­cord­ing to tour­na­ment di­rec­tor Garvin War­wick an­nounced Leon as the over­all top play­er in the Fi­es­ta to loud cheers from his team­mates and sup­port­ers.

Tris­tan Reid (Spar­tans TT) picked up the «Most Promis­ing Play­er» award for the U-20 di­vi­sion.

The oth­er clubs par­tic­i­pat­ing were Roy­al­ty Bas­ket­ball, Hoop Na­tion Acad­e­my, En­ter­prise Bas­ket­ball, POS Trail­blaz­ers, De­tour Shak At­tack, Fa­ti­ma Tigers and Elite Ea­gles Bas­ket­ball Acad­e­my at the fourth edi­tion of Bas­ket­ball Fi­es­ta which fea­tured com­pe­ti­tion in nine cat­e­gories: U-10, U-12, U-14 boys, U-14 girls, U-16 boys, U16 girls, U18 boys, U-18 girls and U-20 boys.

«Bas­ket­ball Fi­es­ta is re­al­ly tar­get­ed to the youths of T&T who rep­re­sent and play bas­ket­ball from a very young age,» said War­wick of the tour­na­ment which was sup­port­ed by Re­pub­lic Bank, MI­LO, Dig­i­cel and Domi­no’s.

«We en­cour­age all of the young­sters across T&T to get in­volved in sports, not just sport, but bas­ket­ball be­cause it con­tin­ues to grow and there are a lot of op­por­tu­ni­ties that ex­ist not just in play­ing the game but of course, you can get your ed­u­ca­tion, get schol­ar­ship op­por­tu­ni­ties and of course these are the plat­forms that we pro­vide at Bas­ket­ball Fi­es­ta, giv­ing young­sters the op­por­tu­ni­ties to show­case their tal­ents and of course stick with the sport.

«Be­cause if you look at qual­i­fy­ing from an in­ter­na­tion­al stan­dard you re­al­ly see if we have to qual­i­fy for a FI­BA World Cham­pi­onships that qual­i­fi­ca­tion stage starts at U-14, U-15 at the CBC (Caribbean Bas­ket­ball Con­fed­er­a­tion) lev­el and for that to hap­pen for us in T&T and the Caribbean to be able to com­pete, our kids need to be play­ing con­sis­tent­ly both boys and girls from the ten­der age of 10, 11, 12 13 for us to be able to com­pete with the world.»

In the U-18 di­vi­sion, NCA sealed the ti­tle af­ter edg­ing Mal­oney Pac­ers in the fi­nal, 22-21. Spar­tans won the third place prize fol­low­ing their com­fort­able 26-11 vic­to­ry over Roy­al­ty.

In the girls’ com­pe­ti­tion in the U-18 di­vi­sion, En­ter­prise was crowned the cham­pi­on af­ter beat­ing Roy­al­ty, 20-2. In the third place match, NCA out­played Mal­oney Pac­ers, 10-2.

Re­sults

U-20

Boys

Fi­nal: Spar­tans 24 vs Mal­oney Pac­ers 30

Third place: NCA 17 vs Matthew Pierre Acad­e­my 19

U-18

Boys

Fi­nal: NCA 22 vs Mal­oney Pac­ers 21

Third place: Spar­tans 26 vs Roy­al­ty 11

Girls

Fi­nal: En­ter­prise 12 vs Roy­al­ty 2

Third place: NCA 10 vs Mal­oney Pac­ers 2

U-16

Boys

Fi­nal: NCA 12 vs Roy­al­ty 20

Third place: Mal­oney Pac­ers 14 vs Spar­tans 31

U-14

Boys

Fi­nal: Spar­tans 24 vs NCA 35

Third place: En­ter­prise 27 vs Roy­al­ty 20

U-12

Fi­nal: Mal­oney 21 vs Roy­al­ty 16

Third place: Spar­tans 20 vs Trail­blaz­ers 0

Plac­ings

U-20 – Boys: 1 Mal­oney, 2 Spar­tans TT, 3 Matthew Pierre

U-18 – Girls: 1 En­ter­prise, 2 Roy­al­ty, 3 NCA; Boys: 1 NCA, 2 Mal­oney, 3 Spar­tans TT

U-16 Boys: 1 Roy­al­ty Bas­ket­ball, 2 NCA, 3 Spar­tans TT

U-14 – Boys: 1 NCA, 2 Spar­tans TT, 3 En­ter­prise; Girls: 1 Club En­ter­prise, 2 Roy­al­ty Bas­ket­ball, 3 Mal­oney Pac­ers

U-12 – 1 Mal­oney Pac­ers, 2 Roy­al­ty, 3 Spar­tans TT

U-10 – 1 Roy­al­ty Bas­ket­ball Acad­e­my, 2 Spar­tans TT, 3 Mal­oney Pac­ers

Awards

U-20

MVP: Free­dom Leon (Mal­oney Pac­ers)

Most Promis­ing Play­er: Tris­tan Reid (Spar­tans TT).

U-18

Girls

MVP Amari­ah Clyne (En­ter­prise)

Most Promis­ing Play­er: Ize Teo Best (Roy­al­ty Bas­ket­ball)

Boys

MVP: Jay­lon Sar­gent (NCA)

MVP: Mal­oney Tyrese Feilds (Mal­oney Pac­ers)

U-16

MVP: Je­di­ah King (Roy­al­ty Bas­ket­ball)

Most Promis­ing Play­er: Alex­ie Alex­is (NCA)

U-14

Boys

MVP NCA Jer­vase Jar­c­ci­o­lo

Most Promis­ing Play­er: Idri­is Mar­tin (Spar­tans TT)

Girls

MVP: Maya Ray­mond (Club En­ter­prise)

Most Promis­ing Play­er: Kali­mali Sakaram (Roy­al­ty Bas­ket­ball)

U-12

MVP: NKo­bie Ince (Mal­oney Pac­ers)

Most Promis­ing Play­er Daki­rah Mc­Far­lane (Roy­al­ty Bas­ket­ball)

U-10

MVP: Ja­keem King (Roy­al­ty Bas­ket­ball)

Most Promis­ing Play­er: Amari Hy­d­man (Spar­tans TT)

Sports­man­ship club award: Elite Ea­gles from To­ba­go.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com