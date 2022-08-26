Leon of Maloney Pacers is Basketball Fiesta MVP

Freedom Leon of the Maloney Pacers Basketball Club and Development Programme emerged as the «Most Valuable Player» of the Basketball Fiesta.
The six-foot seven-inch guard led his team to the Under-20 Division title in the Fiesta, themed «Where Culture Meets Basketball», which took place at the Woodbrook Youth Facility in Port-of-Spain over four days, from last Thursday and it ran until Sunday.
Leon and his Maloney Pacers teammates met Spartans TT in the boys’ U-20 final and came away with a 30-24 victory.
In third place in the division was the Matthew Pierre Academy after narrowly defeating New Chapter Academy (NCA), 19-17, in their match-up.
They were among some 42 teams from 11 clubs that competed in the youth basketball competition which started in 2017 but halted for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic according to tournament director Garvin Warwick announced Leon as the overall top player in the Fiesta to loud cheers from his teammates and supporters.
Tristan Reid (Spartans TT) picked up the «Most Promising Player» award for the U-20 division.
The other clubs participating were Royalty Basketball, Hoop Nation Academy, Enterprise Basketball, POS Trailblazers, Detour Shak Attack, Fatima Tigers and Elite Eagles Basketball Academy at the fourth edition of Basketball Fiesta which featured competition in nine categories: U-10, U-12, U-14 boys, U-14 girls, U-16 boys, U16 girls, U18 boys, U-18 girls and U-20 boys.
«Basketball Fiesta is really targeted to the youths of T&T who represent and play basketball from a very young age,» said Warwick of the tournament which was supported by Republic Bank, MILO, Digicel and Domino’s.
«We encourage all of the youngsters across T&T to get involved in sports, not just sport, but basketball because it continues to grow and there are a lot of opportunities that exist not just in playing the game but of course, you can get your education, get scholarship opportunities and of course these are the platforms that we provide at Basketball Fiesta, giving youngsters the opportunities to showcase their talents and of course stick with the sport.
«Because if you look at qualifying from an international standard you really see if we have to qualify for a FIBA World Championships that qualification stage starts at U-14, U-15 at the CBC (Caribbean Basketball Confederation) level and for that to happen for us in T&T and the Caribbean to be able to compete, our kids need to be playing consistently both boys and girls from the tender age of 10, 11, 12 13 for us to be able to compete with the world.»
In the U-18 division, NCA sealed the title after edging Maloney Pacers in the final, 22-21. Spartans won the third place prize following their comfortable 26-11 victory over Royalty.
In the girls’ competition in the U-18 division, Enterprise was crowned the champion after beating Royalty, 20-2. In the third place match, NCA outplayed Maloney Pacers, 10-2.
Results
U-20
Boys
Final: Spartans 24 vs Maloney Pacers 30
Third place: NCA 17 vs Matthew Pierre Academy 19
U-18
Boys
Final: NCA 22 vs Maloney Pacers 21
Third place: Spartans 26 vs Royalty 11
Girls
Final: Enterprise 12 vs Royalty 2
Third place: NCA 10 vs Maloney Pacers 2
U-16
Boys
Final: NCA 12 vs Royalty 20
Third place: Maloney Pacers 14 vs Spartans 31
U-14
Boys
Final: Spartans 24 vs NCA 35
Third place: Enterprise 27 vs Royalty 20
U-12
Final: Maloney 21 vs Royalty 16
Third place: Spartans 20 vs Trailblazers 0
Placings
U-20 – Boys: 1 Maloney, 2 Spartans TT, 3 Matthew Pierre
U-18 – Girls: 1 Enterprise, 2 Royalty, 3 NCA; Boys: 1 NCA, 2 Maloney, 3 Spartans TT
U-16 Boys: 1 Royalty Basketball, 2 NCA, 3 Spartans TT
U-14 – Boys: 1 NCA, 2 Spartans TT, 3 Enterprise; Girls: 1 Club Enterprise, 2 Royalty Basketball, 3 Maloney Pacers
U-12 – 1 Maloney Pacers, 2 Royalty, 3 Spartans TT
U-10 – 1 Royalty Basketball Academy, 2 Spartans TT, 3 Maloney Pacers
Awards
U-20
MVP: Freedom Leon (Maloney Pacers)
Most Promising Player: Tristan Reid (Spartans TT).
U-18
Girls
MVP Amariah Clyne (Enterprise)
Most Promising Player: Ize Teo Best (Royalty Basketball)
Boys
MVP: Jaylon Sargent (NCA)
MVP: Maloney Tyrese Feilds (Maloney Pacers)
U-16
MVP: Jediah King (Royalty Basketball)
Most Promising Player: Alexie Alexis (NCA)
U-14
Boys
MVP NCA Jervase Jarcciolo
Most Promising Player: Idriis Martin (Spartans TT)
Girls
MVP: Maya Raymond (Club Enterprise)
Most Promising Player: Kalimali Sakaram (Royalty Basketball)
U-12
MVP: NKobie Ince (Maloney Pacers)
Most Promising Player Dakirah McFarlane (Royalty Basketball)
U-10
MVP: Jakeem King (Royalty Basketball)
Most Promising Player: Amari Hydman (Spartans TT)
Sportsmanship club award: Elite Eagles from Tobago.
