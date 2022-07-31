Lennox Lewis back in the ‘Lion’s Lair’

Entornointeligente.com /

He is the true definition of a titan, armed with knowledge and experience that he is now sharing with youth in Jamaica, Lennox Claudius Lewis adds to his magnificent reputation as an undisputed heavyweight boxing champion and professional commentator in the sporting industry.

Born to Jamaican parents in London, Lewis has always been passionate to give back to the countries that are part of his heritage.

Through his Lennox Lewis League of Champions (LOC) Foundation, he has launched the ‘Knights in the Ring’ initiative that fuses boxing with life skills sessions to improve critical thinking, communication, and conflict resolution skills among other areas, which he believes can help change the narrative for disadvantaged youths. He established a summer camp in Jamaica in 2016 for participants from the ages of nine to 17 years old.

«The boxing camp I run in Hanover is, for the most part, geared towards young men,» said Lewis, who, at the time, was taking in the sounds of Beres Hammond on stage at Reggae Sumfest.

«The boxing camp always gets the excitement of children wanting to learn the sweet science of boxing, and every boxing skill level is represented here at the camp,» he added.

