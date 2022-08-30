Legislator To Act in Light of Police Violence – Argentina

Entornointeligente.com /

In Argentina, legislators Frente de Todos (Front of All-FdT) took measures in the scenario of police violence.

In the scenario of police violence against demonstrators supporting Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez, the bloc of legislators Frente de Todos (Front of All-FdT) met on Monday to discuss legal, legislative, and political actions to be taken in this regard.

Cristina Fernandez Expresses Gratitude for Solidarity

The members of the Lower Chamber of Congress denounced through a communique the violence exercised by the police forces against citizens and leaders who support Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez, including her son, Máximo Kirchner, who takes part in that body.

«We stand in solidarity with all the comrades who were victims of violence yesterday. We demand that the city government identify the police officers involved in the repression against Kirchner,» read the document.

Thousands of people arrived Sunday in the vicinity of Fernandez de Kirchner’s house, and mobilizations were carried out in several regions across the country condemning the installation of fences and the gathering of police forces surrounding the area.

�� #COMUNICADO ▶️ Senadoras y Senadores Nacionales del Interbloque del @FrenteDeTodos repudian el hostigamiento contra @CFKArgentina �� pic.twitter.com/mn8Q5eEI5J

— Senadores de TOD☀️S (@Senadores_Todos) August 28, 2022 COMUNICADO: National Senators of the Interbloc of Frente De Todos

repudiate the harassment against Argentina Fernandez de Kirchner

Police forces used tear gas, hydrant trucks, and batons, a journalist covering the events was struck on the head by the demonstrators, and several people were arrested. Two legislators were among the detainees.

Fdt senators condemned the event, saying, «the cowardly harassment, the attempt of Fernandez’s symbolic confinement and the repression.»

